A select few Long Island kids got their 15 minutes of fame in 2017.

From appearing on "Project Runway Jr." to performing at the U.S. Open and meeting celebrities and star athletes, here are the many LI children who found fame in 2017.

Ripley Estrella Andrea Milauskas cradles her daughter, Ripley Estrella, after giving birth at Long Island Jewish Medical Center shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Ripley was the first reported baby born in 2017.

"Dance Moms" star and author JoJo Siwa met with Kidsday reporters Sean Shea, Bennett Votano, Kaitlyn Benedict and Isabella Meleram at the Barnes & Noble in Carle Place in October. They talked to her about everything, including "Dance Moms," writing her first book "JoJo's Guide to the Sweet Life" and being a YouTube star.

Micah Gursoy Micah Gursoy, 9, of Levittown, is the voice of Sir Garrett in "Nella the Princess Knight," an animated series for preschoolers on Nickelodeon, which premiered in February. Micah, a home-schooled fourth-grader, said he uses his regular voice in the series, but makes it more excited and animated than usual. Micah's not the only voice artist in his family -- his older brother, Koda, 12, was a voice of the character Boots in "Dora the Explorer."

Joe Quinlan, Casey Litman Jon Bon Jovi jumped into a photo for Long Island online boutique Kamari Kids, joining models Joe Quinlan, 4, of Rockville Centre, and fraternal twins Alex and Nick Yiakoumatos, 9, of Massachusetts. Casey Litman, 9, of Port Washington, was also one of the models.

Students from John H. West School in Bethpage In March, Kidsday reporters Amanda Tiedemann, TJ Innes, Kyla Murnane and Demetra Sideridis, students a John H. West School in Bethpage, interviewed actor Kevin James and toured the set of his TV show, "Kevin Can Wait," in Bethpage. They learned a lot about James' life, for example, he was a landscaper and a personal trainer before he became an actor and a comedian. He was also inspired by a lot of comedians like Robert Kline and Jackie Gleason.

Maggie Ruddick and Cameron Abraham More than 500 parents in Nassau and Suffolk entered their little prince or princess into Newsday's annual 2017 Long Island's Cutest Baby contest in November. After a weeklong voting period, Maggie Ruddick, left, of Ridge and Cameron Abraham, of Westbury, each took home a $500 gift card as the grand prize winners.

The University Orchestra The University Orchestra, a 70-member all-student ensemble of undergraduate students from Stony Brook University, presented its Annual Family Orchestra Concert in February the at Staller Center for the Arts Main Stage. The one-hour concert titled "The Magic of Music," with conductor Susan Deaver, featured pianist Emily Ramonetti, winner of the 2016 Stony Brook University Pre-College Concerto Competition. Emily, who is a senior at Northport High School, performed the 1st movement of Shostakovich's "Piano Concert No. 2" with the University Orchestra.

Chris Russo Chris Russo, 17, from Calverton, might actually have won "Project Runway Junior" -- but, alas, he came in runner-up on the conclusion of the 10-episode season that aired in February on the Lifetime cable TV network. Russo told the judges that his collection was inspired by "my home state of New York." Another Long Island contestant, A'kai Littlejohn 14, of Hauppauge, was eliminated earlier in the season.

Jessica Plagge, Gabirella Serratore, Juliana Mahan and Gordon Votruba Actors Joe Manganiello and Demi Lovato met Kidsday reporters Jessica Plagge, Gabriella Serratore, Juliana Mahan and Gordon Votruba in Manhattan while they were promoting "Smurfs: The Lost Village." Lovato voiced Smurfette and Manganiello voiced Hefty Smurf.

Vivienne Coletta Vivienne Coletta, 10, of Malverne, sang "America the Beautiful" between evening tennis matches at the U.S. Open in Queens on Sept. 1, 2017. Vivienne is one of 12 vocalists, all 14 years old or younger, who performed patriotic songs during the night sessions of the 2017 U.S. Open. Vivienne submitted an audition tape along with more than 200 other performers to win a spot in this year's 10th anniversary of the U.S. Open Anthem Auditions. She was then asked to perform in person in Manhattan. Other winners this year are from states including New Jersey, Arizona, Florida and Hawaii.

Long Island Nets Kids Dance Team Sixteen kids were chosen for the first ever Long Island Nets Kids Dance Team. This is the dance team's first year because this is the first season the Long Island Nets are playing at the Coliseum. In fact, the Long Island Kids Dance Team is the first professional paid kids dance team for any of the 26 National Basketball Association G League teams, the minor league team affiliates of NBA teams. The Brooklyn Nets wanted its "little sister" Long Island team to have its own dancers, similar to the Brooklyn Nets Kids Dancers. The dance team typically will perform two routines at each weekend home basketball game -- Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays.

Adam Lee, Cassy Oswald-Pisarski, Leela Tickoo, Sirina Tickoo and Caitlin Fox Kidsday reporters Adam Lee, Cassy Oswald-Pisarski, Leela Tickoo, Sirina Tickoo and Caitlin Fox met author James Patterson at his publisher's offices in Manhattan about his recent book "Pottymouth and Stoopid" (Little Brown), which he wrote with Chris Grabenstein.

Lia Bagnasco and Parker Dapontes More than 300 kids ages 2 to 4 competed in Newsday's Cutest Little Long Islander contest in June. After a weeklong online voting period, Lia Bagnasco, of North Babylon and Parker Dapontes, of Holtsville, won the contest. Each were awarded a $500 gift card.

Students from the Latin School at Kellenberg Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge met with Kidsday reporters Andrew Galligan, Nicholas Cortese, Colin Richards and Jared Valluzzi, who attend the Latin School at Kellenberg. They met him in the dugout at Yankee Stadium. The students found out Judge's favorite kind of cake was mint chocolate chip ice cream cake with a chocolate cover and his dad was his role model.

Elaina Braverman Elaina Braverman, 16, of Levittown walked the runway during Manhattan's Fashion Week in September. Braverman modeled casual wear for Red Umbrella. She was also scheduled to walk for Letiel Bondinant in a kids fashion show and for children's couture designer Triple Stitch Diva. She is a junior at Division Avenue High School.

John Buffolino, Sofia Mangione, Nina Martellacci and Shane Liebler Actor Will Ferrell met with Kidsday reporters John Buffolino, Sofia Mangione, Nina Martellacci and Shane Liebler in Manhattan after seeing "Daddy's Home 2."

Taylor Sinett Port Washington 17-year-old Taylor Sinett wrote, illustrated and self-published her third book and all the proceeds go to charity. Sinett's "Furry & Fabulous: The Life and Times of Taylor Swift's Cats" is based on the pop singer's cats Meredith and Olivia. In the book, Dr. Meredith Grey and Det. Olivia Benson believe they're the ones who are famous and Swift is really their assistant. At 12, Sinett wrote her first book, "Weasel on an Easel" in 2014 and earmarked the book's earnings for The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. Her second book, "Jack on a Plaque," which benefitted Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, in 2015. Proceeds from "Furry & Fabulous" will benefit the Companions in Courage Foundation, an organization founded by hockey legend Pat LaFontaine, who has a home in Cold Spring Harbor, to help build kids' and teens' interactive play spaces in hospitals.