Kids First Swim Schools is opening its first New York location in Commack. Doors should be open by the end of April.

Kids First will offer eight levels of classes based on its own curriculum and will also offer Mommy & Me, semi-private and private classes.

Kids First Swim Schools was founded nearly 20 years ago and currently has 35 locations in seven states. The Commack location is owned by Gregg and Danielle Rieber of Port Washington.

Kids First is at 6401 Jericho Tpke. For more information or to register for classes, call 631-600-3280 or visit kidsfirstswimschools.com/locations/commack-long-island-new-york/.