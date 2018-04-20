TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
35° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

Kids First Swim Schools opens first New York location in Commack

Kids First Swim Schools in Commack should be

Kids First Swim Schools in Commack should be open by the end of April. Photo Credit: Kids First Swim Schools

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
Print

Kids First Swim Schools is opening its first New York location in Commack. Doors should be open by the end of April.

Kids First will offer eight levels of classes based on its own curriculum and will also offer Mommy & Me, semi-private and private classes.

Kids First Swim Schools was founded nearly 20 years ago and currently has 35 locations in seven states. The Commack location is owned by Gregg and Danielle Rieber of Port Washington.

Kids First is at 6401 Jericho Tpke. For more information or to register for classes, call 631-600-3280 or visit kidsfirstswimschools.com/locations/commack-long-island-new-york/.

Newsday

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

More Family

Fire Island is just one of the popular 50 best places for families on LI
You can experience New York's Plaza Hotel just Amazing hotel rooms for families
Mason Neubauer & Avery Reed (cousins) riding motorcycles Share your favorite family memories
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Top 10 most Googled parenting questions in New York
The Holy Smoke dessert features French vanilla ice Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Holly Rosado films her son, Dylan, 3, unboxing YouTube kid stars from LI