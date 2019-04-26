TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
SEARCH
56° Good Evening
LifestyleFamily

Another sleeping rocker recalled after 5 infant deaths

Kids II said Friday that it is recalling nearly 700,000 rocking sleepers that were sold since 2012 at Walmart, Target and Toys R Us.

By The Associated Press
Print

Another brand of sleeping rockers is being recalled, after five infants died in them over the past seven years.

Kids II said Friday that it is recalling nearly 700,000 rocking sleepers that were sold since 2012 at Walmart, Target and Toys R Us.

It comes just two weeks after Fisher-Price recalled about 4.7 million of its similar Rock 'n Play sleepers in which more than 30 babies died over a decade.

The deaths in both sleepers occurred after infants rolled over from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained.  The sleepers are soft padded cradles that rock or vibrate to help put babies to sleep.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday that anyone who bought the Kids II sleeper should stop using it right away. Consumers can get a refund or voucher by contacting Kids II.

The recall covers all models of Kids II sleeping rockers, which were sold for between $40 and $80.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Olivia Soprano, 8, of Bellmore, yells Billy Joel song, 19 more secrets of Nunley's Carousel
18 historic LI places kids will love
The Adventure Falls Long Flume opened in 2001, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Shaped like a cotton candy cone, kids can The hottest new toys your kids may be asking for this year
YooTopia is a magical place where five little New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in April
Air and space is a fascinating topic for 50 best places for families on LI