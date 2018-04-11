More than 90 vendors promoting birthday party venues, preschools, camps, after-school programs, kids’ products, activities for gifted children and programs for children with special needs are scheduled to attend the eighth annual All Kids Fair on April 29 at the Hilton Long Island in Melville.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is expected to draw more than 2,000 people. Admission is $5 per person, with children 2 and younger free, says fair director Barbara Kaplan.

The Book Fairies, a Long Island charity that provides new or gently used books to children who need them, will be collecting donations. Each person who brings a book will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win prizes, Kaplan says.

For more information or to buy tickets in advance, visit allkidsfair.com/tickets or call 516-621-1446. The Hilton Long Island is at 598 Broadhollow Rd. in Melville.

Here are seven things to look forward to at the fair:

1. The Butterfly Experience from Ronkonkoma will be bringing 150 butterflies. Fairgoers can see them through a mesh tent for free or pay $3 to enter the tent with a feeding stick that will lure the butterflies to them.

2. The Tack’N’Go Farms of Oakdale will provide a petting zoo, weather permitting, with sheep, goats, chickens and rabbits. Petting is free, and for $1 visitors can buy food to feed the animals.

3. QuackerJack, the mascot of the Long Island Ducks baseball team, will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., high-fiving and taking photos with fans.

4. Sophie Bravo, a tween from Woodbury who was a contestant on the second season of “Chopped Jr.,” will be making lemon bars from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

5. Miss Long Island Teen 2018, Alexa Cox, 17, of Central Islip, will be meeting and greeting families from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

6. Clowns.com will be providing a bounce house, photo booth, popcorn, cotton candy and balloon animals, Kaplan says.

7. Amy Eisenberg from Petland Discounts will be bringing an 8 1⁄2-foot snake for kids to touch.