NASSAU Arcade games, mini golf and more

AT PLAY AMUSEMENTS, 229 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale, atplayamusement.com, 631-815-5355. Hours Scheduled play sessions must be booked online based on availability. Features rides such as an indoor roller coaster, laser tag, bumper cars, carousel, Ballocity. Parties and events. Fee $22

ACTIVE KIDZ LONG ISLAND, 200 Robbins Lane, Jericho, 844-568-1946, activekidzlongisland.com. Laser frenzy game, Battle Quest Laser Tag arena, inflatables; four-level indoor playground; Cannonball Airblast; arcades; 20-foot belay rock-climbing wall; ninja obstacle course; two bowling lanes.

BAYVILLE ADVENTURE PARK, 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville, bayvilleadventurepark.com, 516-624-7433. A pirate-themed fun park with an arcade, water balloon wars, bumper boats, indoor rock climbing, 18-hole miniature golf course, ropes course, bungee bounce, train ride, 3-D fun house, maze, video arcade and ice cream parlor. In the fall, it becomes Bayville Scream Park.

BOUNCE! TRAMPOLINE SPORTS, 310 Michael Dr., Syosset, 516-762-1300, bouncesyosset.com. Indoors, 50,000 square feet of interconnected trampolines for dodge ball, basketball, trampoline foam pits, open bounce time; parties and private events.

CAN YOU ESCAPE? THE ROOM LI, 44 Jericho Tpke., Mineola, 516-246-9939, canyouescapeli.com. Go into an escape room and spend an hour playing detective together to get out. You'll uncover clues and decipher riddles to "solve" the game. Experiences are designed for groups of as many as 12. Book rooms online.

CHALLENGE ESCAPE, 922 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square; also at 203 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre; challengeescaperooms.com. Solve puzzles and riddles to escape the room.

FIVE TOWNS MINI-GOLF AND BATTING RANGE, 570 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence, 516-239-1743, 5townsminigolfbatting.com. Hours Open daily March-Oct. Paintball features a shooting range and target practice ($7 for 75 shots; younger than 16 must be with adult). Mini golf ($10, $9 seniors and 12 and younger), batting cages, arcade.

ISLAND ROCK GYM, 60 Skyline Dr., Plainview, 516-822-7625, islandrock.com. More than 14,000 square feet of indoor rock-climbing area; 30-foot climbing walls, 25-foot rappel tower and more than 100 routes. Lessons available. Fee $22 adult day pass, $19 student day pass, $5 shoe rental, $5 harness rental, memberships available.

JUST ESCAPE, 529 Broadway, Massapequa, 516-809-8980, justescapeli.com. Solve puzzles, decode locks, and find clues in a themed escape room experience. Fee $35 per person.

LONG ISLAND’S LASER BOUNCE, 2710 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, lilaserbounce.com, 516-342- 1330. Laser tag, laser maze, arcade games, inflatables, bowling and a Ballocity area. Fee $14.95 per child for open play

OIL CITY ATHLETICS, 3573 Maple Ct., Oceanside, 516-208-7168, oilcitysports.com. 23,000 sq. ft. indoor sports training facility specializing in baseball and softball training. Indoor turf area, 7 batting cages, MLB pitching tunnels, party area and fitness area. Available for parties.

ONCE UPON A SUNDAE, 20 S. Village Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-208-6737, onceuponasundae.com Hours Private play times available by reservation Tues.-Fri.; Kid-size ice cream parlor; dress-up themes available, crafts, birthday parties. Fee Private play $8 per child, $6 for siblings, additional $4 for build-your-own ice cream sundae.

ONCE UPON A TREETOP, 151 Dupont St., Plainview, 516-349-1140, onceuponatreetop.com. A real 18-foot-tall oak tree serves as an enchanting treehouse. Kids can also explore a village with a train station, grocery store, schoolhouse and other rooms with interactive play; birthday parties, open play, private sessions.

PUZZLE BREAK LONG ISLAND, 180 Michael Dr., Syosset, 516-307-0888, puzzlebreakli.com. Interactive escape room game designed to be fun and challenging while testing your mental prowess. On-site and virtual escapes available.

SENSORY BEANS, 3309 Merrick Rd., Wantagh, 516-308-1462, sensorybeans.org. An indoor sensory gym for children of all abilities. Reservations required. Available for birthday parties, private playdates. Fee $17

SIPPY CUPS CAFE 3890 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-221-3814, sippycupscafe.com. A coffee shop for adults and daytime play spot for kids. Fee $18 first child, $12 siblings and crawlers.