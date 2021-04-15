For a modest fee, kids can bounce, run, jump and slide, play games, drive Go-Karts and more at these local venues, all while parents relax and maybe even chat. Take a look at the many amusement parks and fun centers for kids to play in Nassau and Suffolk.
NASSAU Arcade games, mini golf and more
AT PLAY AMUSEMENTS, 229 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale, atplayamusement.com, 631-815-5355. Hours Scheduled play sessions must be booked online based on availability. Features rides such as an indoor roller coaster, laser tag, bumper cars, carousel, Ballocity. Parties and events. Fee $22
ACTIVE KIDZ LONG ISLAND, 200 Robbins Lane, Jericho, 844-568-1946, activekidzlongisland.com. Laser frenzy game, Battle Quest Laser Tag arena, inflatables; four-level indoor playground; Cannonball Airblast; arcades; 20-foot belay rock-climbing wall; ninja obstacle course; two bowling lanes.
BAYVILLE ADVENTURE PARK, 8 Bayville Ave., Bayville, bayvilleadventurepark.com, 516-624-7433. A pirate-themed fun park with an arcade, water balloon wars, bumper boats, indoor rock climbing, 18-hole miniature golf course, ropes course, bungee bounce, train ride, 3-D fun house, maze, video arcade and ice cream parlor. In the fall, it becomes Bayville Scream Park.
BOUNCE! TRAMPOLINE SPORTS, 310 Michael Dr., Syosset, 516-762-1300, bouncesyosset.com. Indoors, 50,000 square feet of interconnected trampolines for dodge ball, basketball, trampoline foam pits, open bounce time; parties and private events.
CAN YOU ESCAPE? THE ROOM LI, 44 Jericho Tpke., Mineola, 516-246-9939, canyouescapeli.com. Go into an escape room and spend an hour playing detective together to get out. You'll uncover clues and decipher riddles to "solve" the game. Experiences are designed for groups of as many as 12. Book rooms online.
CHALLENGE ESCAPE, 922 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square; also at 203 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre; challengeescaperooms.com. Solve puzzles and riddles to escape the room.
FIVE TOWNS MINI-GOLF AND BATTING RANGE, 570 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence, 516-239-1743, 5townsminigolfbatting.com. Hours Open daily March-Oct. Paintball features a shooting range and target practice ($7 for 75 shots; younger than 16 must be with adult). Mini golf ($10, $9 seniors and 12 and younger), batting cages, arcade.
ISLAND ROCK GYM, 60 Skyline Dr., Plainview, 516-822-7625, islandrock.com. More than 14,000 square feet of indoor rock-climbing area; 30-foot climbing walls, 25-foot rappel tower and more than 100 routes. Lessons available. Fee $22 adult day pass, $19 student day pass, $5 shoe rental, $5 harness rental, memberships available.
JUST ESCAPE, 529 Broadway, Massapequa, 516-809-8980, justescapeli.com. Solve puzzles, decode locks, and find clues in a themed escape room experience. Fee $35 per person.
LONG ISLAND’S LASER BOUNCE, 2710 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, lilaserbounce.com, 516-342- 1330. Laser tag, laser maze, arcade games, inflatables, bowling and a Ballocity area. Fee $14.95 per child for open play
OIL CITY ATHLETICS, 3573 Maple Ct., Oceanside, 516-208-7168, oilcitysports.com. 23,000 sq. ft. indoor sports training facility specializing in baseball and softball training. Indoor turf area, 7 batting cages, MLB pitching tunnels, party area and fitness area. Available for parties.
ONCE UPON A SUNDAE, 20 S. Village Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-208-6737, onceuponasundae.com Hours Private play times available by reservation Tues.-Fri.; Kid-size ice cream parlor; dress-up themes available, crafts, birthday parties. Fee Private play $8 per child, $6 for siblings, additional $4 for build-your-own ice cream sundae.
ONCE UPON A TREETOP, 151 Dupont St., Plainview, 516-349-1140, onceuponatreetop.com. A real 18-foot-tall oak tree serves as an enchanting treehouse. Kids can also explore a village with a train station, grocery store, schoolhouse and other rooms with interactive play; birthday parties, open play, private sessions.
PUZZLE BREAK LONG ISLAND, 180 Michael Dr., Syosset, 516-307-0888, puzzlebreakli.com. Interactive escape room game designed to be fun and challenging while testing your mental prowess. On-site and virtual escapes available.
SENSORY BEANS, 3309 Merrick Rd., Wantagh, 516-308-1462, sensorybeans.org. An indoor sensory gym for children of all abilities. Reservations required. Available for birthday parties, private playdates. Fee $17
SIPPY CUPS CAFE 3890 Merrick Rd., Seaford, 516-221-3814, sippycupscafe.com. A coffee shop for adults and daytime play spot for kids. Fee $18 first child, $12 siblings and crawlers.
SUFFOLK Bounce houses, rides, zip lines and more
ADVENTURELAND, 2245 Rte. 110, East Farmingdale, 631-694-6868, adventureland.us. Hours Open March -Oct., daily from the end of June to Labor Day, weekends and holidays spring and fall. Dozens of rides, roller coasters, games, gift shops, restaurant. Fee $39.99 general admission; $24.99 adult admission (ages 25 and older); free 12 months and younger, free parking, free Wi-Fi.
ADVENTURE PARK AT LONG ISLAND, 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Gate #3, Wheatley Heights, 631-983-3844, myAdventurePark.com/LIAP. Zip lines with challenge bridges between tree platforms, color-coded treetop trails range from introductory to advanced. Birthday parties. Fee $54 ages 7-13, $64 ages 14 and older; Adventure Playground $15 ages 3-6. Reserve online. Walk-in prices slightly higher.
CAROUSEL AT THE SHOPPES AT EAST WIND, 5768 Rte. 25A, Wading River, 631-929-3500. Hours 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily during the summer. The Grand Carousel at the Shoppes is housed in a gazebo-like building with floor-to-ceiling glass panels and operates year-round. Fee $5 token, 4 for $20 from machine.
CLUBHOUSE EAST HAMPTON, 174 Daniels Hole Rd., East Hampton, 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com. Features 10 bowling lanes plus arcade, outdoor mini golf, and indoor and outdoor dining including a "CrazyShake® by Black Tap" pop-up. Available for special events, parties, camp groups.
COUNTRY FAIR ENTERTAINMENT PARK, 3351 Rte. 112, Medford, 631-732-0579, countryfairpark.com. 25 acres with Go-Karts, batting cages, driving range, two 18-hole mini-golf courses.
COUSINS PAINTBALL RIVERHEAD, 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton, 800-352-4007, cousinspaintball.com. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun., last check-in at 2 p.m., open 7 days for groups of 10 or more with advance notice. Airball, woodsball and scenario play.
ESCAPE THE ROOM GAME LI, 718 Portion Rd., Lake Ronkonkoma, 631-974-6988, escapegameli.com; also at 70 Horseblock Rd., Brookhaven. Hours Open daily. Search for clues, figure out how to get out of the escape room. Fee $35 Sun.-Thurs, $40 Fri-Sat. All groups private. Children younger than 6 not admitted. Maximum of 10 people per group. Book in advance.
ESCAPE ZONE LONG ISLAND, 872 Middle Country Rd., St. James and 275 Route 25A, Miller Place, escapezonelongisland.com, 631-645-8906. Hours Daily, book in advance. Players 14 and younger must be accompanied by an adult booked in the same game; younger than 5 not permitted. Work together as a team to look for clues, solve puzzles, and complete challenges in order to accomplish the room's mission in under 60 minutes.
GRAVITY VAULT INDOOR ROCK GYMS, 40 Melville Park Rd., Melville, 516-777-9255, gravityvault.com/locations/melville-ny. Rock climbing, rope stations, crack climbing, auto relays, bouldering areas, parties and group events; lessons available. Fee $20 walk-in for 2 climbs, packages available.
HIGH VELOCITY INDOOR PAINTBALL, 235 S. Fehr Way, Bay Shore, 631-242-2096, hvpaintball.com Hours 6-10 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sun., private groups only on Mon. Indoor AstroTurf arena, layout changes weekly. Pro shop, parties. Consent and waiver forms required.
HIGH VELOCITY OUTDOOR PAINTBALL, 426 Mill Rd., Coram, 631-242-2096, hvpaintball.com Hours 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Weekdays for private parties. 7 fields on 35 acres. Consent and waiver forms required.
LONG ISLAND SPORTS PARK, 149 Edwards Ave., Calverton, longislandsportspark.com, 631-698-6230. 80 acres; mini-golf, foot golf, disc golf, paintball parties, events.
PADLOCKED INC., 2402 Ocean Ave., Ronkonkoma 631-676-5625, padlockedinc.com. Multiroom escape experience; daily, by reservation. Players ages 6-13 must be accompanied by an adult booked in the same game, and all 8 slots must be reserved and there must be one participating adult per 4 children; ages 14-17 may play without supervision but all 8 slots must be reserved.
PLASTERKRAZE, 1310 Middle Country Rd., Selden, 631-689-5231, plasterkraze.com. An arts and crafts studio offering in-studio painting, parties, and take-home kits by appointment.
PORT JEFFERSON RACEWAY, 1021 Portion Rd., Suite 12, Ronkonkoma, portjeffraceway.com, 631-696-7721. Hours Fee $7 for 15 minutes; $12 for 30 minutes; $20 for one hour (includes car, controller and track time).
RPM RACEWAY, 40 Daniel St., East Farmingdale, 631-752-RACE, rpmraceway.com. Hours 3-10 p.m. Mon.-Thur., 1-11 p.m. Fri., noon-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Indoor go-kart racing; drivers compete side by side.
SAFARI ADVENTURE, 1074 Pulaski St., Riverhead, 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com. Inflatable slide, disco dance dome bounce house, obstacle course, 4 level soft playground, hands-on creativity corner, toddler area, arcade, sensory calming room Fee $18 ages 3-10, $12 ages 1-2 and infants if not accompanied by older child, infants free younger than 1 if accompanied by older child, free for adults.
SIMPLAY, 180 Commerce Dr., Hauppauge, 631-617-6363, simplayny.com. Hours 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. 15,000 square feet with sports simulators, including golf, football, baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey, and dodgeball. Fee $45-$55 an hour per simulator, $75-95 for VIP simulators.
SKY ZONE, 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park, 631-392-2600, skyzone.com/deerpark; Also at 269 Route 25A, Mount Sinai, 631-619-9771, skyzone.com/mtsinai. An indoor trampoline park featuring warped wall, freestyle jump, foam zone, ultimate dodgeball.
SPLISH SPLASH, 2549 Splish Splash Dr., LIE Exit 72W, Calverton, splishsplash.com, 631-727-3600. Hours Open May 29-June 19 weekends only and Memorial Day, daily June 24-Sept. 6. 96 acres with 20 waterslides, kiddie area, 2 wave pools, lazy river, water coaster, mat racer, aqua launch and more. Fee $51.99-$54.99 general admission; $41.99-$44.99 48 inches and shorter and 60 and older; $15 parking fee.
STATION SPORTS, 16 Depot Rd., Huntington Station, 631-673-1830, stationsports.com. Target Paintball’s Wild West theme features moving, stationary and interactive targets, water-themed mini golf, batting cages; birthday parties.
STRIKEFORCE SPORTS, 125 Route 110, East Farmingdale, 631-242-1197, strikeforcesports.net. Indoor combat-simulation facility features realistic replica weapons that shoot plastic pellets. Pro-shop, private birthday party rooms, guest lounge with HD projectors and monitors to view action on the field.
SUSA ACADEMY, susaacademy.com. Indoor multisport facility. Leagues, tournaments, clinics, camps, training, parties. Soccer, lacrosse, football, kickball, dodgeball, basketball. Locations in Hauppauge (631-813-1599), Lindenhurst (631-624-3883), and Smithtown (631-623-6535).
TIKI ACTION PARK, 1878 Middle Country Rd., Centereach, 631-471-1267, tikiactionpark.com. Go-Karts, mini-golf, skeeball, laser maze. Birthday parties and special events.
XPLORE FAMILY FUN CENTER, 54 Motor Parkway, Commack, 631-543-8300, xplorecm.com Inflatable slide, disco dance dome bounce house, obstacle course, ninja themed soft playground, 2 level laser tag arena, glow dodgeball, arcade, Lazer Frenzy laser room. Fee $18 ages 3-12 for play area, $12 ages 1-2 and infants if not accompanied by older child, infants free younger than 1 if accompanied by older child, free for adults. $20-$25 for unlimited laser tag evenings.
XPLORE FAMILY FUN CENTER, 200 Wilson St., Port Jefferson Station, 631-743-9955, xplorepj.com. Inflatable slides, obstacle course, multilevel soft playground with many activities within, children’s ropes course, toddler area, arcade, Lazer Frenzy laser room. Fee $18 ages 3-10, $12 ages 1-2 and infants if not accompanied by older child, infants free younger than 1 if accompanied by older child, free for adults.