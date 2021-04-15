TODAY'S PAPER
Amusement parks great for families on Long Island 

Thrill seekers try out the Wave Swing at

Thrill seekers try out the Wave Swing at Adventureland in East Farmingdale. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa

By Newsday Staff
For a modest fee, kids can bounce, run, jump and slide, play games, drive Go-Karts and more at these local venues, all while parents relax and maybe even chat. Take a look at the many amusement parks and fun centers for kids to play in Nassau and Suffolk.

NASSAU Arcade games, mini golf and more

SUFFOLK Bounce houses, rides, zip lines and more

