Last Saturday wasn’t just another average weekend for us. We were invited to interview celebrities on the Orange Carpet at Nickelodeon’s 2017 HALO Awards, which is an annual awards show that honors kids who are doing great things for their communities.

All of us got up in the morning on Nov. 4 and thought about what to wear. We thought about how many celebrities we were going to see and meet. We had been working so hard for days on the interview questions we would ask them and we were ready.

When we got to Pier 36 in South Street Seaport in Manhattan, they checked us in and we headed straight to the press room. We were so excited and didn’t know what to expect. They had snacks and drinks waiting for us. There were people and cameras everywhere. When all the celebrities started walking on Nickelodeon’s Orange Carpet, we were excited to see Lizzy Greene from “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.” She looked amazing dressed in a white and black outfit. When she saw us she gave us a big hug. Next, we saw Owen Joyner from the series “100 Things to Do Before High School,” and he is starring in a new series out early next year, “Knight Squad.” He was so awesome and answered all of our questions. Then we met Ricardo Hurtado from Nickelodeon’s “School of Rock,” and he was very kind and fun to talk to.

After meeting Ricardo, we met Jonah Marais, Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery and Zach Herron from the band Why Don’t We. We asked them questions about their role models, what they do in their spare time and everyday life. They were super nice and very silly.

Then we saw the great Kelly Clarkson. Dressed in a stunning black dress, she was so warm and super nice. Although she was feeling under the weather and couldn’t answer our questions, it was nice of her to take a picture with us. We also met the energetic JoJo Siwa. She looked so colorful and glittery like a rainbow. She was also cool and fun to talk to. We asked her questions about her unique bows and what made her want to be a singer and dancer. We also met Rena Lovelis, Nia Lovelis, Casey Moreta, and Iain Shipp from the California band Hey Violet. An interesting fact we learned is that Nia and Rena are sisters. They look so much alike. We also took a picture with the four HALO Awards honorees. Not only are they sweet and friendly, but they’re truly young leaders. Finally, we were thrilled to see Nick Cannon. He shared his orange hat with each of us and we took a picture — he was totally awesome.

When the Orange Carpet walk was over, we were all starving and went to a restaurant with our moms. This was the most exciting and incredible experience we ever had. An amazing day that we will never forget. The Halo Awards will air on Nickelodeon Nov. 26.