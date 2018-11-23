Professor Maxwell’s 4D Chemistry Augmented Reality Lab (Spicebox) is a mini chemistry lab with 30 pieces and a 30-page book of the 10 experiments you can do.

The book has a picture of two kids working on an experiment with step-by-step guides. There is a see-through lid on the box, so you can see all the pieces. The box comes with goggles, a test tube rack, five test tubes and one tube cap, two beakers, a magnifying glass, string, a scale, food coloring, foam and a teaspoon.

We tried a few experiments and they worked well. We tried an experiment with string, ice and salt. The salt soaks into the ice. We first put the string on the ice and then put salt on top of the string and ice.

Second was an oil and water experiment that tests whether liquids mix together or separate. We used the test tube, rack and food coloring. We mixed water with food coloring, then we put oil with the water and shook it for one minute. After that, we placed the test tube in the rack and watched to see if the water, oil and food coloring mixed together. We observed the oil was not mixed with the water but floated on the top layer. So we guess oil and water aren’t mixable.

This kit is a good first science experiment kit to start kids who like science.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury