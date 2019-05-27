Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp is a sleepaway camp in Southold with many activities such as kayaking, fishing, cooking, sports, paddleboarding, canoeing, rock climbing and sailing. You can go for a one-week stay. It also has a day camp for kids who don’t want to spend a night. We’ve had kids from France, China, California and many other interesting places.

Peconic Dunes was founded in the 1950s. Peconic Dunes has two bodies of water. The first one is Great Pond and the other body of water is the Long Island Sound. Make sure you are careful in the pond because there are snapping turtles!

For the overnight campers, Peconic Dunes has a dance every Thursday night. You don’t have to take anyone, you can just go for fun. They also have a weekly talent show, but you don’t have to do the talent show if you don’t want to, you can be in the audience. You also have a sister cabin if you’re a boy and you have a brother cabin if you’re a girl. You do some cool activities with your brother-sister cabin, like soccer, and if you beat the counselors, they buy you Slurpees.

There is also Super Saturday. If you stay an extra week, you and the others who are staying go to a place like Splish Splash Water Park in Calverton. You also get some time to relax and hang out, or definitely get some extra clothes from the laundry drop-off. You can become a counselor-in-training if you're at least 16 and entering 11th grade. When you’re a CIT, you can become a lifeguard.

Oh, and don’t forget to have fun! Anyone can come to Peconic Dunes. You should try it!

Info: 3675 Soundview Ave., Southold, peconicdunes.com

Amy Gammon and Karen Gessner’s sixth-grade class, Greenport Elementary School