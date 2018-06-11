TODAY'S PAPER
Taking a four-wheel-drive ride up a mountain

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Joseph Malossi, Sayville

By Damian Lichtwar Kidsday Reporter
Being 4,000 feet above sea level sounds crazy, right? I was that high in the sky and had a great time.

Last summer, I went on vacation upstate to Lake Placid. At Lake Placid, I swam in the lake and did lots of things related to water. But my parents decided to switch things up. We went on a 4x4 on Whiteface Mountain. Once we got on, the fun began.

The 4x4 started speeding over rocks and stumbling up the mountain. Once we got higher, it got more and more scary and nerve-wracking. I could see spectacular views.

But there was one part that was extra scary: The mountain started to get vertical, and the 4x4 got faster. I got tense going up, my breath was getting heavier, and then it was over. I was at the top of the mountain.

I had a sigh of relief when I got to the top and loved the ride. But, boy, was I excited to go down.

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park

