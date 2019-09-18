TODAY'S PAPER
Finding our voices in A Capella Club

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Kuipi Lam, Jericho

By Sadie Merting Kidsday Reporter
Are you a student going who loves to sing? If you are, then this unique club is calling your name. In A Cappella Club, we take any song, learn it, and then perform it, but without background music. Instead of instruments, we have beatboxers.

If you are in seventh or eighth grade, you can audition for the select ensemble. In the select ensemble, you perform music on a more difficult level. The club meets every Tuesday.

The club is run by our chorus teacher, Mr. Matthew Carlin. He is in his own band called Sir Cadian Rhythm. He has been in it for three years. In the band, he sings and plays piano and trombone.

A Cappella Club was started by a few eighth-graders who formed a petition to make an a capella club. When it was declared an official club, Mr. Carlin volunteered to be in charge.

I think this club is amazing, and it unites kids from all over the school to sing together. Mr. Carlin teaches us music on a different level. If you love to sing, be sure to join A Cappella Club!

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School

