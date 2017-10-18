On Oct. 10, we had an amazing opportunity to meet and interview The New York Times best-selling author Anthony Horowitz in Manhattan at the Park Lane Hotel. Before the interview, we had to read his newest book, “Alex Rider: Never Say Die” (Philomel Books), before it was released to the public. We must admit, after reading it we could not wait to meet him.

“Alex Rider: Never Say Die” is about a 15-year old boy, Alex Rider, who ventures out in search of his nanny, Jack Starbright. During his search, Alex gets in a lot of trouble and extreme fights. The story takes place in Smoke City. “I did not want to put down the book because the story was so exhilarating,” Ethan said.

Each one of us had to write questions to ask Anthony. One of our favorite parts about meeting the author was that he explained all his answers using a lot of details from the past. Yeonjae said, who added her favorite answer he gave was that, when he was about 10 years old, he fell in love with reading. Anthony loved reading so much that he wrote a little story. The story was then sent to the editor. That story was later turned into a book, and from that day on, he became an author.

Gabriella asked, what was your favorite book from the ‘Alex Rider’ series? Anthony answered, “My favorite book of the series would be the first book because that is when my whole writing career took off. My first book sold 15,000 copies at first, then 50,000 copies, then 75,000 copies, etc. Gabriella said her second favorite question was “who are your favorite authors, both past and present?” He told us that they are Ian Fleming, J.K. Rowling and many other extraordinary authors.

Yeonjae said that talking to the author was an honor and taught her several lessons. One lesson she learned was that anyone can become an author. If you write a story anyone can reject your story, such as the editor or the person reading the book. Anyone can like, love, or hate your story, but that person’s opinion does not mean that there are not people who will love your story, so don’t be disappointed. Always be proud of yourself!

Keyth added that Anthony’s vocabulary was outstanding. “His answers to our questions were precise. My favorite piece of advice from Anthony was, ‘To believe in yourself and you will achieve anything.’ Upon receiving his advice I realized that I can indeed do anything.”

Keyth also added “if I were to summarize this fact, the author’s advice would mean if you love something do that thing with all your heart, and have passion!”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Gabriella added, “I think meeting Anthony Horowitz was an amazing experience to have. I love this story and I cannot wait to read the next book in the series.”

We all had an outstanding time meeting him. He was very kind, caring and respectful to us. He was also very patient. In addition to signing all our books, we got to take pictures with Anthony. The day was exciting and it was the best day in the city ever.