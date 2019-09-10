TODAY'S PAPER
A Step Above Performing Arts lets you dance your cares away

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Joseph Malossi, Sayville

By Sara Pascazio Kidsday Reporter
I think A Step Above Performing Arts in Massapequa Park, also known as ASAPA, is one of the best dance studios for learning technique and precision.

ASAPA has every kind of dance you would like to learn — hip-hop, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, modern and so much more. It has a recital for all of the kids in June. There also is a competition team, and I am on that team. We compete against other dance studios in different style categories and age categories. I’m in the junior age level and do many different styles of dance. Generally, each studio gets its own dressing room, and that’s where the hair, makeup and costume chaos happens. It’s usually crazy in the dressing room!

When performing on stage, you will have a set of about five judges and a camera operator. The camera person takes a video of the dance number and inserts the judges’ comments, which are the compliments and corrections the judges give you on the dance. You can perform solos, duos and trios in competition, which can be very stressful for some people especially kids who are shy.

Recitals are what kids perform in when they are not in competition. It’s basically the same, but you are just not competing and the stress level goes down. There are no judges, but you still want to give it your all because your family is in the audience watching. When it was my first year dancing and I just was in the recitals, my family would tell me to be the best you can ever be and to dance like no one is watching. Recitals are just as crazy because you still have the hair, makeup and costumes.

Joining ASAPA was one of the best choices I have made. I feel so free there. After a bad day at school, I can go to dance and let it all out without crying. I let my body do all the talking when I dance. I love to flow around with the music and just be me when I dance.

Info: astepaboveperformingarts.com.

Clara Villani’s Newspaper Club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

