Aaron Judge was born on April 26, 1992, in Linden, California. He went to Linden High School and was a great athlete. He played football, basketball and baseball.

He was so good that he was recruited by colleges to play football. He was also drafted by the Oakland A’s. But Aaron decided to go to college and play baseball at California State University at Fresno.

In 2013, Aaron Judge was picked in the first round by the New York Yankees. He spent three years playing in the minor leagues. He played for a few different teams, starting with the Charleston RiverDogs. He finally made it to the major leagues on Aug. 13, 2016, when the Yankees played against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2017, Aaron, an outfielder, was named the first Yankee Rookie of the Year since Derek Jeter in 1996. During 2017, Aaron hit 52 home runs.

He is my favorite player, and I always get excited when he comes up to bat. I always hope he hits another home run. I think he was great last year but with Giancarlo Stanton on the team he is going to be even better.

Aaron Judge chose the number 99 on his jersey because that was the number he was given in 2016 spring training. Judge is not the only baseball player to wear 99 in the MLB. The first MLB player to wear the number 99 was leftfielder Charlie Keller.

