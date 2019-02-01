TODAY'S PAPER
Acrobatic gymnastics is a twist on the ordinary

By Katherine Dituro Kidsday Reporter
Acro gymnastics is a sport in which you bend your body in unimaginable ways.

Doing this sport isn’t easy. So if you are interested in this sport, you should practice and stretch before you try it.

 The roots of acro (or acrobatic) gymnastics trace back to ancient Greece. In modern times, acro gymnastics began in the Soviet Union in the early 1930s and found its way into the United States through the acrobats in California, according to USA Gymnastics. What makes this sport fun is that it turns regular gymnastics into something so much better.

Take a handstand, for example. A normal handstand has just your hands on the ground and your feet in the air. You’re basically upside down. But in acro, if you bend your legs and lift your head, you might be able to touch your head with your feet.

There are many other tricks to try in this magnificent sport. There also many regular gymnastic poses you can turn into acro poses. Like, if you do a backbend, you can try to grab your ankles with your hands. Then try to stretch your body. It is a good way to stretch out your body, but you do have to be careful. 

Tara Dungate and Veronica Weeks' fifth-grade class, Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge

