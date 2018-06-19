TODAY'S PAPER
How to make an acrylic pour painting

Kidsday reporter Cassidy Ward makes acrylic paintings.

Kidsday reporter Cassidy Ward makes acrylic paintings. Photo Credit: Rachel Ward

By Cassidy Ward Kidsday Reporter
Items you will need:

  • Any size canvas you choose
  • Acrylic paint colors of your choice, including white
  • Water
  • Plastic cups
  • Gloves

1. Lay something down to protect the surface you are working on.

2. Pick two to three colors as well as white and put each paint color in a separate plastic cup. Add a little water to each color until it is liquefied.

3. Pour each color into the white paint cup but do not mix them.

4. Lay the canvas on the top of the cup. With one hand on the cup, and one hand supporting the canvas, flip the two over so that the canvas is on the bottom, with the paint-filled cup on top.

5. Slowly lift the cup off the canvas, letting the paint spread around.

6. Now pick up the canvas with gloves on and tilt the canvas so the paint spreads around and runs off the canvas.

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook

