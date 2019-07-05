TODAY'S PAPER
How to paint the perfect summer sunset

Kidsday reporters Mary-Pat Kolenik, left, Kelsey O'Keefe and

Kidsday reporters Mary-Pat Kolenik, left, Kelsey O'Keefe and Kate Supper, of St. Anne's School, Garden City, painted this sunset together. Photo Credit: Kolenik family

By Mary-Pat Kolenik, Kelsey O'Keefe and Kate Supper Kidsday Reporters
We decided to make a beautiful painting of a sunset! The sunset takes place on a summer evening.

We used watercolor and acrylic paint to make it look like a real sunset. They were a perfect combination. We used many colors to make it look authentic. This was a very simple task, and one that was very rewarding.

The things you need to make this painting are: a large canvas, watercolor paint, acrylic paint, water, paint brushes, a plastic cloth or newspaper to keep your table clean, and a cup of water to rinse your brushes.

We loved working for Kidsday. It was a great opportunity to work together as a team and to show our skills. We hope this can teach you how to make a beautiful sunset painting during the summer. 

Michelle Indrieri’s fifth-grade class, St. Anne's School, Garden City

