I write plays and perform at home to prepare to be an actor

Kidsday reporter Lucas Scourtos

Photo Credit: Scourtos family

By Lucas Scourtos Kidsday Reporter
Every couple of months it is showtime in my house. My siblings and I create shows about different things. Sometimes we make shows for holidays, sometimes history, and sometimes we create shows just for fun.

One of my favorite shows that I made with my brother is “Thor vs. Ultron.” I make plays because I want to be an actor when I grow up. I write scripts for my shows and I sometimes make music. Most of my shows are with my sister, my brother and me. Sometimes it is my sister and I, or just my brother and I and sometimes my shows are just me!

The ones that are just me are more complicated and take longer to practice. I still manage to pull it off, though, and it is a lot of fun. Remember, the secret to a good show is to have good actors, good background music and a great story.

