Stage presence: From brave to bravo!

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Ines Barros, Southampton

By Julia DeMaro Kidsday Reporter
Stage presence is an excellent skill to have. First and foremost, it teaches you to have courage.

On stage, you stand before many people and must remain calm to perform. This will benefit you in public speaking when you are trying to express your opinions. Being part of a show will also help you in learning how to demonstrate your emotions. You can show feeling through movement and facial expressions. Showing your emotions may make it easier for the audience learn and understand your story. Stage presence is vital in learning how to communicate with others. Additionally, being in show business provides a thrill. Whether you are singing, dancing or playing an instrument, there is a sense of excitement and gratitude when receiving a round of applause. However, being on stage can be nerve-racking your first few times. Here are some tips and tricks to help you overcome stage fright:

  • Dedicate your performance: Before going on stage, choose a person you know to devote your show to. This will remind you of your family and friends, and why you are performing.
  • The audience Is on your side: Remember that the audience is mostly made up of your family, friends or people you know. They are hoping to watch you succeed, but will cheer you on no matter what.
  • Remember to breathe: Before entering the stage, take a few deep breaths and relax. Remind yourself of the story you are trying to express through your movements. Stay calm.

Clara Villani’s Newspaper Club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

