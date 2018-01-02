We had the opportunity to interview 13-year-old singer and actress Sky Katz, who is on the Disney show “Raven’s Home” — she stars as Tess. You might remember her from “America’s Got Talent” last year when she sang and rapped music.

We were all so excited to meet her. Since she is from Long Island, we met at the Newsday office in Melville. We couldn’t believe how laid-back and cool she was. What was even cooler is she goes to school in the same district that we do.

We asked her whether she would have preferred winning “America’s Got Talent” or being on a Disney show. She responded by saying everything that happens in life has a reason, and that’s why she is on the Disney show now.

We also asked her where was her favorite place to go to on Long Island was, and she said Adventureland, because there are so many cool rides there. She asked us if we had gone on the Turbulence. We said not all of us. She said we should all go on it because it is a pretty cool ride.

We wanted to know her favorite middle school teacher because we go to school in the same district. She said it was her gym teacher. They had a special relationship and joked a lot with each other. His wife was her math teacher at the same middle school and she said she liked her, too.

We asked her what she does when she isn’t filming the show, and she answered that she is usually playing basketball. We couldn’t believe with such a busy schedule she still has time to hang out with her friends and family and play basketball, which she said was her favorite sport. But she said it is not too hard to go to school and be an actress at the same time.

We wanted to know how she got started and what advice she would have for someone who wants to act. She said that it is not hard and to ignore the haters.

We asked if she ever brings family members or friends to the filming of the show. She replied that sometimes she bring her friends to the set.

One of the last things we asked was if she had to choose between rapping or acting, which she would choose. She said she didn’t know because she has been rapping longer than she has been acting.

Sky was really funny, especially when she told us she has a crush on Taylor Lautner, who played Sharkboy in “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.” We couldn’t believe that she asked us some questions, too! We all had an awesome time meeting Sky Katz.