If you have to wear sneakers to school (and who doesn’t?), what brand would you choose? The kids in our school all agree on adidas.
There are many different kinds of adidas shoes, but the Superstar and the Neo — both in white — are the most popular. The Superstar has lines at the tip and Neo doesn’t. The Superstar is more expensive than the Neo. Both shoes are black and white with three black stripes on each side.
Comments
