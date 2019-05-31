Have you ever had so much fun in one place that you didn’t want to leave? Well, if you haven’t, then try out Adventure Air Sports if you are ever vacationing in Georgia. Adventure Air Sports is a great place to have fun and to release some energy!

This will be the third summer that we are going to Adventure Air Sports in Kennesaw, Georgia. We visit all my relatives on my mom’s side at the end of each summer, and Adventure Air Sports is one of the stops we make while we’re there. It is similar to Sky Zone, which we have here on Long Island, but it is definitely better.

At Adventure Air Sports, they have the Main Court (trampolines), the Mad Maxx (super trampolines), extreme dodgeball, a ninja warrior obstacle course, Battle Beams (jousting), a flying trapeze, Tumbling Lanes (to practice your gymnastics), a trampoline that leads to a foam pit, The Dunk Zone (basketball), and a net that you have to try to cross.

My top three favorites are the trampolines, The Dunk Zone and Battle Beams. They also have awesome vending machines if you need something to eat or drink.

There is another Adventure Air Sports in Rock Hill, South Carolina, if you’re vacationing nearby.

Info: adventureairsports.com

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch's sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School