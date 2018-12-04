Adventure Force blasters: A sure-fire gift idea

We checked out the Adventure Force Tactical Strike Quantum Ball Blaster and Commandfire by Dart Zone.

The Ball Blaster holds more than 100 rounds of foam balls at one time. You pick a team and together you blast the other team. It has an anti-jamming feature that really helps when you are in the middle of a battle. You can fire one ball at a time, or hold down the trigger and fire many at one time. To make the balls fire quickly, the Blaster uses 6D batteries.

Ben’s opinion on this toy: “This is the best toy I have ever seen! It is fully automatic, which makes it great fun, and you can have full-on foam ball battles.”

Our biggest complaints: It takes a long time to put the foam balls back in, and we wish the battery lasted longer.

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport