TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
36° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Adventure Force blasters: A sure-fire gift idea

Kidsday reporters Zumra Demiroglu and Ben Seevers from

Kidsday reporters Zumra Demiroglu and Ben Seevers from tested Dart Zone's Adventure Force Tactical Strike Quantum Ball Blaster and Commandfire. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Zumra Demiroglu and Ben Seevers Kidsday Reporters
Print

We checked out the Adventure Force Tactical Strike Quantum Ball Blaster and Commandfire by Dart Zone.

The Ball Blaster holds more than 100 rounds of foam balls at one time. You pick a team and together you blast the other team. It has an anti-jamming feature that really helps when you are in the middle of a battle. You can fire one ball at a time, or hold down the trigger and fire many at one time. To make the balls fire quickly, the Blaster uses 6D batteries.

Ben’s opinion on this toy: “This is the best toy I have ever seen! It is fully automatic, which makes it great fun, and you can have full-on foam ball battles.”

Our biggest complaints: It takes a long time to put the foam balls back in, and we wish the battery lasted longer.

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport

By Zumra Demiroglu and Ben Seevers Kidsday Reporters

More Family

Head into the enchanted forest with Freddie the The coolest 2018 Advent calendars for kids and adults
Nailed it! Happy Holidays! 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
Experience the classic, full-length version of Tchaikovsky's, "The See 'The Nutcracker' on LI, plus more local fun this week
Taking a ride on the yellow submarine. He's back! Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas from LI parents
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
On Friday, high school students shaved the faces Jericho schools host 'No Shave November'