I played with the Adventure Force Light Command Motorized Blaster. This dart blaster can fire 20 darts in a round. It lights up a blue color when it’s fired.

The box says the darts can be fired up to 80 feet. The box contains the blaster, 20 darts, and a belt to hold the ammo. The blaster is motorized, so you need batteries. On either side of the blaster there are illuminated blaster panels. Finally, the darts that come with the blaster can work in all Adventure Force blasters and most standardized Nerfblasters.

When I tested the blaster, my testing area was in the hallway of my house, which is probably 15 feet. However, I believe the blaster can shoot 80 feet when I fired it; it ricocheted off the other end back at me. The light works, and it works well. The only drawback is that the blaster’s motor is super loud. Apart from that, I recommend this to others.

Ages: 9 and up

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5