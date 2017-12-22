TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Adventure Force Light Command Motorized Blaster: These darts can fly

Kidsday reporter Matthew Gavagan tested the Adventure Force

Kidsday reporter Matthew Gavagan tested the Adventure Force Light Command Motorized Blaster. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Matthew Gavagan Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

I played with the Adventure Force Light Command Motorized Blaster. This dart blaster can fire 20 darts in a round. It lights up a blue color when it’s fired.

The box says the darts can be fired up to 80 feet. The box contains the blaster, 20 darts, and a belt to hold the ammo. The blaster is motorized, so you need batteries. On either side of the blaster there are illuminated blaster panels. Finally, the darts that come with the blaster can work in all Adventure Force blasters and most standardized Nerfblasters.

When I tested the blaster, my testing area was in the hallway of my house, which is probably 15 feet. However, I believe the blaster can shoot 80 feet when I fired it; it ricocheted off the other end back at me. The light works, and it works well. The only drawback is that the blaster’s motor is super loud. Apart from that, I recommend this to others.

Ages: 9 and up

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

By Matthew Gavagan Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Jesse Ryan Young's 1st birthday cake smash Melissa Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Paint brush and palette with several colors. April 10 things to do with the kids during holiday break
Glowgolf, a family-friendly indoor mini-golf course, opened its Glowgolf and more places that opened for kids, parents in 2017
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
Matthew, age 3, and Christopher, age 1, sitting 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
The trains will be on time at the Head to the museum, more LI fun this weekend
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE