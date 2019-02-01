Do you like things that have to do with cannons and air? Well, if you do, then I recommend the toy Air Blast Cannon (Klutz Maker Lab). It is a tabletop blaster made of cardboard.

There are multiple instructions on how to put it together. Beware, the instructions were a bit unclear, but the illustrations definitely helped. Even though it’s kind of tough to build, it’s definitely worth it.

I know that there are people out there who love controllers (including me). Well, this toy has three of them. They are all connected to the cannon by wires. One lever moves left and right, another moves up and down, and the last one is for shooting. It shoots foam darts. The darts can shoot up to three feet. Only one dart can be blasted at a time. Fortunately, they do not hurt when you get hit.

There are a lot of nerds out there who like science. This toy has some crazy terms such as hydraulics. You can do target practice and more. Plus, it looks really cool, I mean, like, really cool. All in all, it’s an awesome toy.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Tara Dungate and Veronica Weeks' fifth-grade class, Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge