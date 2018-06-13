Have you ever been to All American Hamburger Drive-In, located in Massapequa? Well, if you haven’t, you should go. This place has been around since 1963, still owned and managed by the same local family, and the food is delicious.

I recently stopped in and met with one of the owners, Rich Vultaggio, for a bit. Rich’s grandfather opened the drive-in, and it seems not much has changed in the past 55 years.

All American is famous for those of us in Massapequa. Each summer, my friends and I always stop in on our way home from Tobay Beach, on those hot summer afternoons, to grab some lunch or even just a milkshake. Vanilla is my favorite.

It seems we aren’t the only ones who love coming back to All American. Actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld has been known to stop in for some food when he’s visiting his hometown, as well as the Baldwin brothers.

The place is always packed, but everyone gets their food quickly. My mom loves their burgers, I love their hot dogs and fries. Their fries are handmade and are the best, ever. My sister with food allergies can also eat here, which is great.

So, I’m sure by now you’re craving a delicious burger and French fries, right? Go ahead. All American is at 4286 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-798-9574, allamericanhamburgerli.com

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park