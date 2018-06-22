Have you ever been stressed out? Too much homework and not enough time? Do you have practice for a sport and too many things going on at once?

Grown-ups think that being a kid is easy, but it can get overwhelming to be a kid, too! Sometimes, kids need alone time. I asked 33 sixth-graders to see where they would go to be alone and what they would do when they are feeling the need to get some quiet or alone time.

Twenty out of 33 kids said that they went into their room to be alone and relax.

Thirteen out of 33 kids wanted to do things that they enjoy, like playing with their pets or participating in a sport.

So if you need to cool down, try sitting alone for a few minutes and taking a deep breath. You could go outside and take a walk or play with a pet. If you don’t have a pet, maybe you can take a neighbor’s pet for a walk — that might be a clever way to earn some money, too. The key is to find out what makes you feel good and make sure to make time to do whatever it is when you begin to feel overwhelmed. Just calming down by doing what you enjoy will help you to feel better.

Elisa Brosnan and Marybeth Clark’s writing and art club, West Hollow Middle School, Melville