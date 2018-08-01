Throughout the world, there are kids in need, and I feel I should do my part by helping those who cannot do anything for themselves.

This past year, my school had a pen pal program with orphans in Tanzania. Many of them either had no parents or only one parent who could not support them. My sister and I wrote letters to a 13-year-old orphan, Yohana, at the Amani Children’s Home. It was sad to see the letters that said he would love to live in America for a better education. We wanted to help.

The biggest way to help is adoption. But that is a huge responsibility and can cost so much. Thousands of kids in the world need homes and better living conditions. But there is a way to help without adopting.

Yohana had such an incredible desire to learn that he was constantly correcting the teachers at his current school because he had a bigger potential. He wasn’t being challenged and wanted a better academic life. Yohana’s father passed away before he was born, and his mom is in horrible living conditions. Even though Yohana’s mother is alive, she was forced to give him up once her husband passed away because she couldn’t support him alone.

For $919, we covered his boarding school for a better living and academic life. This covers his enrollment papers and his admission fee as well. Because we were able to help Yohana with these things, he now lives in a prestigious boarding school and has healthy meals. He was given toiletries along with school supplies and is now much better off. He is enjoying every minute of his amazing opportunity.

Knowing we helped someone is a great feeling. We get letters, and he addresses us as his family. He explains what he is learning and thanks us often. Now Yohana has the potential to do great things that may change the world. Check out the program online at childrenofamani.org

Meagan Miller’s students, Ivy League School, Smithtown