“The Ambrose Deception,” by Emily Ecton (Hyperion Books) is about three children who compete in a scholarship that gives one of them $10,000 solving clues that lead them to various locations around Chicago.

First comes Melissa Burris, then Bondi Johnson and finally, Wilf Samson. The three of them have drivers to themselves. Nobody can find out why they have drivers. Melissa’s driver is Dimitri Omar. Wilf’s driver is Frank Jennings, and Bondi’s is Inez Castillo. They are given phones as well. The question isn’t “Who will win?” The question you may ask yourself is “Why them?”

This book has an amazing plot and has great parts of many genres. When the characters get suspicious of the competition, they eventually work together to find out what is behind this adventure. It has everything you would need. It contains mystery, drama and fiction.

Rating: 5 smiles

Jennifer Speicher’s fourth-grade class, PS 79Q, Whitestone