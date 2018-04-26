TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
68° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

‘The Ambrose Deception’ reviewed by Long Island kids

Photo Credit: Hyperion Books

By Urim Lee Kidsday Reporter
Print

“The Ambrose Deception,” by Emily Ecton (Hyperion Books) is about three children who compete in a scholarship that gives one of them $10,000 solving clues that lead them to various locations around Chicago.

First comes Melissa Burris, then Bondi Johnson and finally, Wilf Samson. The three of them have drivers to themselves. Nobody can find out why they have drivers. Melissa’s driver is Dimitri Omar. Wilf’s driver is Frank Jennings, and Bondi’s is Inez Castillo. They are given phones as well. The question isn’t “Who will win?” The question you may ask yourself is “Why them?”

This book has an amazing plot and has great parts of many genres. When the characters get suspicious of the competition, they eventually work together to find out what is behind this adventure. It has everything you would need. It contains mystery, drama and fiction.

Rating: 5 smiles

Jennifer Speicher’s fourth-grade class, PS 79Q, Whitestone

By Urim Lee Kidsday Reporter

More Family

40 Rocklyn Ave., Lynbrook, 516-599-7757, funstationusa.com. Hours and 46 indoor places to play on LI
INFO: 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.comPRICE: $7; Giraffe, cows, monkeys and more on LI
Alison Wong, author and illustrator of Hilarious parenting cartoons: The struggle is real
Milkshakes with Pop-Tarts, more crazy LI foods kids will love
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 25 places where kids eat free on LI
Jesse Ryan Young's 1st birthday cake smash Melissa Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more