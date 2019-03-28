We were able to check out a few of the brand new American Girl products.

Jaellyn and Daniela checked out a Truly Doll, a Wellie Wishers doll and a game table to try out. They wrote: We loved these American Girl toys and dolls. We liked the clothing and the stories that go along with them. You can order your Truly Me doll with different hair color, skin color, outfits, and you can put accessories. My Lisa wears a blue jacket and the zipper has a little star. She wears a very pretty dress with a lot of colors and blue on the bottom. She wears pink sparkly flats and she has brown hair with little curls.

Finally, we tested the 3-in-1 Game Night Table. All the games were fun to play. There was air hockey, foosball and ping pong. Our favorite game was air hockey because it was fun to play with friends and family. It was challenging to get the ball in the other person’s goal.

Milton put together Luciana’s Space Camp Adventures by American Girl for the newest American Girl doll, Luciana. She wants to be an astronaut. It includes many buildable items that are not all easy to put together.

“I worked together with my sister and it took us about three hours to put the whole space camp together," Milton said. He wrote: It includes the two astronauts, Luciana and Ella. Some of the things you build are the same as a space training camp. There is a flight simulator and a mission control desk. There is a robotics lab and a zero gravity spacewalk arm. There is also a buildable robot. There are also bunk beds just like a real camp. I really enjoyed putting this together and it was great that my sister could do it, too. It was challenging, but I like to build so we kept at it. It says on the box that it is recommended for ages 8-12, and that is pretty accurate. My sister and I really enjoyed it.

Info: americangirl.com

Susan Danzig and Jen Stucchio’s fifth-grade class, Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School, Huntington Station