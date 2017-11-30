TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

American Girl dolls, accessories are tops in style and fashion

Kidsday reporters, from left, Christina Bacchi wearing Gabriela

Kidsday reporters, from left, Christina Bacchi wearing Gabriela McBride's headphones, Abigail Werner with Z Yang, Julia Benasutti with Nanea, and Brooke Santorelli with Willa. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Christina Bacchi, Julia Benasutti, Brooke Santorelli and Abigail Werner  Kidsday Reporters, 9, Centereach
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The holidays are always a good time to think about American Girl dolls as gifts, and Kidsday reporters got to check out a few items available:

Nanea and Z Yang: Julia and Abigail loved them both. They are beautiful. Both of us agree that the American Girl dolls are super fun to play with. They are fun to dress, and it’s also fun to style their hair in different ways. You can do whatever you want with your doll! We also loved that both dolls came with a book!

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Willa the WellieWisher: Brooke wrote: The doll is adorable and very well made. Her hair is soft and silky, and the clothes are trendy. A fun new doll for American Girl fans.

Rating: 4 smiles

Gabriela McBride’s Headphones for Girls: Christina said she liked them a lot. They were comfortable, and the sound was clear. Gabriela McBride was the American Girl doll of the year for 2017, and these were the type of headphones she had!

Rating: 4 smiles

By Christina Bacchi, Julia Benasutti, Brooke Santorelli and Abigail Werner  Kidsday Reporters, 9, Centereach
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Visit Santa at Dees' Nursery in Oceanside every 18 places to see Santa on LI
My First Christmas picture! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
The Barn at Orchard Hill on the stately Stop by a holiday market, more LI weekend fun
Elf relaxing in a crock pot bubble bath He's baaack! 46 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
Set in the 1940s, a 9-year-old named Ralphie 10 best holiday movies of all time for families
Available only at Target, Peanut Brrr-ittle M&M's are New candy, snacks to get you in the holiday spirit
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE