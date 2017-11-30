The holidays are always a good time to think about American Girl dolls as gifts, and Kidsday reporters got to check out a few items available:

Nanea and Z Yang: Julia and Abigail loved them both. They are beautiful. Both of us agree that the American Girl dolls are super fun to play with. They are fun to dress, and it’s also fun to style their hair in different ways. You can do whatever you want with your doll! We also loved that both dolls came with a book!

Ages: 6 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Willa the WellieWisher: Brooke wrote: The doll is adorable and very well made. Her hair is soft and silky, and the clothes are trendy. A fun new doll for American Girl fans.

Rating: 4 smiles

Gabriela McBride’s Headphones for Girls: Christina said she liked them a lot. They were comfortable, and the sound was clear. Gabriela McBride was the American Girl doll of the year for 2017, and these were the type of headphones she had!

Rating: 4 smiles