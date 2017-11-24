This toy comes with a little girl figure and many different colored blocks. You are supposed to build a beach hut with the pieces. The accessories include a surfboard, goggles, flippers and a camera. It also comes with a swing that you can put the girl on. The girl’s skirt comes off, and underneath is a regular bathing suit.

In my opinion this is a good toy. It took some time to put all the pieces together, but I enjoyed it. It’s a good idea to build this with a friend. They can help you, and it would go faster. When you put the whole set together, it looks colorful. You can play with it alone or with others. I would recommend this toy to other kids. It would be good for kids ages 7 to 13. Since some of the pieces are small, it would not be good for young children. They might put them in their mouths and could choke.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5