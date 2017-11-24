TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 43° Good Evening
Clear 43° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Mega Construx American Girl set: good to build with friends

Kidsday reporter Maria Cruz built Mega Construx American

Kidsday reporter Maria Cruz built Mega Construx American Girl Lea's Beach Hut. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Maria Cruz  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

This toy comes with a little girl figure and many different colored blocks. You are supposed to build a beach hut with the pieces. The accessories include a surfboard, goggles, flippers and a camera. It also comes with a swing that you can put the girl on. The girl’s skirt comes off, and underneath is a regular bathing suit.

In my opinion this is a good toy. It took some time to put all the pieces together, but I enjoyed it. It’s a good idea to build this with a friend. They can help you, and it would go faster. When you put the whole set together, it looks colorful. You can play with it alone or with others. I would recommend this toy to other kids. It would be good for kids ages 7 to 13. Since some of the pieces are small, it would not be good for young children. They might put them in their mouths and could choke.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

By Maria Cruz  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Based on the animated classic, 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' more LI weekend fun
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Using an app-enabled device, kids can take complete Holiday gifts for boys on your list
Nameberry.com takes a look at the most popular Most popular baby names: 1900-today
One horrified and one mystified. 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
Set in the 1940s, a 9-year-old named Ralphie 10 best holiday movies of all time for families
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE