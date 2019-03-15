Jump Rope for Heart is a fundraiser for people who have heart diseases. What you do is ask friends, neighbors and relatives for money for people who need it so you can donate to them. Then we go outside to jump rope, or sometimes if it's going to rain, we go in the gym. There are all different stations.

We are doing this to raise money for people who have heart diseases so they can get better. You get prizes for how much money you raise. When you are jumping rope, they give out certificates like fastest jump roping, best jumper and coolest tricks. Jump Rope for Heart is a great thing to do because it gets you healthy and helps others who need money to get better. It is one of the coolest things to do at Cherry Avenue Elementary School.

I hope you start something like it in your school. For information on setting this up, visit heart.org/kidsheartchallenge.

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville