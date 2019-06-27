We went to the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan. The museum is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

When we arrived, we saw this space meteorite at the entrance. We also saw many animal statues. The animals were either extinct or endangered. In another animal room, we saw a glimpse of a huge blue whale model. We continued walking and we saw this huge mosquito. It was a model of how a mosquito actually looks. We also saw a hall on what the New York environment looks like. The hall also showed how New York was before, with soil, rocks and forests.

But our job that day was to check out the brand-new "T. rex: The Ultimate Predator" exhibit. The exhibit is here through August 2020.

When we got there, there was a long line. And while we waited we were up close with fossils of two mammoths. When we made it in, we saw a presentation on the biggest predator.

When we first entered the presentation room to see the T. rex, we saw this huge dinosaur that was called the titanosaurus, and it had a huge head that was sticking out of the door. The funny part is that it has a bigger neck than a giraffe.

After the presentation, we got more information about the T. rex. We learned it had feathers to keep it warm. Also, the T. rex had small arms.

The titanosaurus was one of the rarest dinosaurs alive. The presenter said scientists were trying to discover what the egg color was and how it looked. When they put the bones together, they will have to try to make it realistic and accurate. It’s important to be accurate so we’ll know what it actually looks like.

When the presentation finished, we saw more dinosaurs in the exhibition. We even got to see digitally animated dinosaurs that were fighting, and when a dinosaur ran away, the bones healed afterward. There were kids who got scared because there was an animation of a T. rex. We also got souvenirs of a tooth of the Tyrannosaurus rex.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

We thought it was a great experience.

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

Info: amnh.org