Nonstop ninja makes his move nearly everywhere

Do you watch “American Ninja Warrior”? I do. In fact, I want to be on that show one day. I love to climb on everything I can, even though my mom doesn’t like it.

I climb on a variety of things inside and outside the house. I have a jungle gym in my backyard. I climb on it almost every time I go outside.

I have a pull-up bar in my door frame to hang on it. I climb up by putting my hands and feet on it. Sometimes I climb on door frames in other places than my house. Once I climbed a door frame at the Fire Island lighthouse. I love climbing on things just because I can.