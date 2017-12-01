TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 42° Good Evening
Clear 42° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Nonstop ninja makes his move nearly everywhere

Kidsday reporter Kody Flynn works on his ninja

Kidsday reporter Kody Flynn works on his ninja moves. Photo Credit: Flynn family

By Kody Flynn  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Do you watch “American Ninja Warrior”? I do. In fact, I want to be on that show one day. I love to climb on everything I can, even though my mom doesn’t like it.

I climb on a variety of things inside and outside the house. I have a jungle gym in my backyard. I climb on it almost every time I go outside.

I have a pull-up bar in my door frame to hang on it. I climb up by putting my hands and feet on it. Sometimes I climb on door frames in other places than my house. Once I climbed a door frame at the Fire Island lighthouse. I love climbing on things just because I can.

By Kody Flynn  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Soggy Doggy from SpinMaster will have players trying New board games the whole family will love
The house mac 'n cheese at Old Fields Classic LI restaurants your kids will like
Matthew, age 3, and Christopher, age 1, sitting 'Scared of Santa' photos through the years
This was taken at Matts Tree Farm in Share your favorite family memories
Elf relaxing in a crock pot bubble bath He's baaack! 46 creative Elf on the Shelf ideas
There are many great holiday events for families 34 best holiday events for families on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE