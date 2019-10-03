Book review: 'Big Foot and Little Foot'

I recently read the book “Big Foot and Little Foot," by Ellen Potter (Amulet). I really liked it.
If you are a younger kid, I would recommend having a parent read it with you because some of the words are confusing.
This story is about a Sasquatch tribe and a new type of tribe whose members have horns on their heads, like unicorns. They are called Squatchicorns.
Squatchicorns and humans don’t usually get along. Boone is a human boy who becomes friends with them and has them in his house for a birthday party. Boone, Hugo and Nogg go on a mission to solve a mysterious curse. The illustrations are so good.
Rating: 4.5 smiles (out of 5).
Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.