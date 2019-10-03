TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Book review: 'Big Foot and Little Foot'

"Big Foot and Little Foot," by Ellen Potter (Amulet) Photo Credit: Amulet books

By Bavinton Morales Kidsday Reporter
Print

I recently read the book “Big Foot and Little Foot," by Ellen Potter (Amulet). I really liked it.

If you are a younger kid, I would recommend having a parent read it with you because some of the words are confusing.

This story is about a Sasquatch tribe and a new type of tribe whose members have horns on their heads, like unicorns. They are called Squatchicorns.

Squatchicorns and humans don’t usually get along. Boone is a human boy who becomes friends with them and has them in his house for a birthday party. Boone, Hugo and Nogg go on a mission to solve a mysterious curse. The illustrations are so good.

Rating: 4.5 smiles (out of 5).

Jean Mahland and Sharon Mor’s fourth-grade class, Lawrence Elementary School

By Bavinton Morales Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
Matthew Muratore is very excited about Turning 1 Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
The Mohan Family enjoying a beautiful, fun filled, Share your favorite family memories
This interactive plush bear with moving eyes, nose Walmart's 'Top Rated by Kids' holiday toy list of 2019
Plenty of ripe apples will be available The best family fall festivals on LI
Elementary schools in the Oceanside School District have Kids in Oceanside are flocking to fundraise
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search