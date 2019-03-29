The Animal Rescue Site Store is partners with The Greater Good, a network of charity websites. They sell many different items that range from calendars to jewelry. In addition to buying those items, you can also donate to many different charities.

The site sells clothing, office accessories, home decor and kitchen supplies, among many other products. If you love animals, there are many designs based on our furry friends, but if not, there are other items to choose from. When you make a purchase on the site, it will help to feed shelter animals in need.

You also have the opportunity to add money to your total purchase to help benefit the charity you choose. Donations can range from $2 and up. Although many funds go to help animals, including elephants and bears, you may choose to help needy people as well.

When I ordered from this site, I purchased paw print boots and a paw print drop necklace, and made a donation to help a charity where it is most needed. This site is a great way to shop for cute products and give back to your community at the same time.

Info: store.theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com

Rosemary Meehan's eighth-grade class, Maria Regina School, Seaford