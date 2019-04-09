We should donate things for animal shelters for all the poor little adorable homeless puppies and kitties because they need our help. We can’t just abandon helpless, hungry, cold and confused animals. They need us.

In the shelter at least they get food, water and a roof to sleep under, but they might still be scared and confused. How would you feel if you were a lost, hungry, cold dog or cat? No true home, no true family. No person loving enough to help them out, no one to lend a paw. They deserve more love and respect than that.

We can help by purchasing food, blankets and toys, or even donating old towels and stuffed animals! So please help today. You can help even more by adopting a pet! You can change their sad, lonely life today! If you help them, you will feel like you did something really nice. And you did.

Christine Arthur’s fifth-grade class, Bayville Intermediate School