If you love exciting, fast-paced and funny movies, then “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is a movie for you. This movie was action-packed and hilarious, and the 3D effects were great.

The movie starts with Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) on house arrest from all the trouble he got into with Captain America in the movie “Captain America: Civil War.” It’s now two years later, and Scott is almost done serving his time, but he has a vision that puts him back in touch with the original Ant-Man and creator of the shrinking suit, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and his daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly). Hope now has her own special suit, and she has become The Wasp.

Scott, Hank and Hope get back together to save Hope’s mother, Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the quantum realm where she’s been trapped for 30 years. Along the way, they run into trouble from thieves who want to steal their technology for profit and another individual they call Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who needs the technology to help herself. Ant-Man and the Wasp team up and have to fight the bad guys while trying not to get caught by the FBI. They have to use their technology to save Janet before time runs out and she’s gone forever.

Throughout the movie, Ant-Man’s suit was malfunctioning and making him grow to all different sizes. This created a lot of funny and challenging situations for the characters. One of Kayla’s favorite parts was when Ant-Man shrinks to the size of a small child and Hank and Hope tease him, asking him if he “would like a juice box or some string cheese!”

Hannah’s favorite part was when Ant-Man’s suit made him really big and he had to ride on the back of a truck, as if it were a scooter, while chasing after the bad guys. The other characters have some funny scenes, also. Abby’s favorite part was when the bad guys try to force Luis (Michael Peña) to tell them the location of Hank’s laboratory. He’s injected with truth serum and he rambles on through the whole story of when he first met Scott. This part really made us laugh because it’s like a flashback with all the characters, but it’s told all in Luis’s voice.

The end of the movie was really touching. Jayda’s favorite part was when Janet uses her special healing powers to help an enemy.

We thought “Ant-Man and the Wasp” was awesome and loved every minute of it. As a sequel, this movie was just as good as if not better than the first Ant-Man movie. The movie is rated PG-13, and some of the fight scenes with Ghost might be a little scary for younger viewers. Overall, Ant-Man and the Wasp make a great team and they “kicked butt” together. We can’t wait to see what they do in the future! If you’re a real Marvel Avengers fan, there’s a super surprise waiting for you in the mid-credits scene at the end of the movie, so make sure you stick around to watch it!

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5