How to build an anti-boredom fort

Kidsday reporter Julianna Costelli in her basement fort.

Kidsday reporter Julianna Costelli in her basement fort. Photo Credit: John Costelli

By Julianna Costelli Kidsday Reporter
If you have a day when you are just doing nothing, then why not build an anti-boredom fort? It is easy and fun to do, especially during the cold winter days when you don’t want to go outside.

First, get a tent that you would go camping in and set that up. Then get as many blankets as you can and drape them over the top of the tent. After that, connect the blanket to the closest piece of furniture. Clip the blanket to another blanket if you need to.

When you are done with that, you finally get to decorate your fort. Here are some things you should put in your fort: chairs, pillows, comfy blankets (if you have any others), stuffed animals and more. Now that you are all done, have fun with your anti-boredom fort. Have some friends over, and the fun will really start.

I am allowed to build them, but I can’t sleep in them. Dad wants me to be safe — which is a good idea.

