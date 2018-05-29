It’s really early now, but come this fall, one of my favorite things to do with my family is to go apple-picking.

If you are looking for something fun to do with your family on the North Fork, then you should visit Woodside Orchards. It is a family-run orchard that started in 1982. The orchard is on 12 acres. There are 2,500 trees and 28 varieties of apples.

Apple-picking is so much fun to do with your family. It doesn’t matter how old or young you are. I have been going apple-picking at Woodside since I was a baby.

While you’re at the orchard, don’t forget to stop by the doughnut shack where they make fresh apple cider doughnuts all day. They also make fresh apple cider, pies, apple bread, giant chocolate chip cookies, candy apples, caramel apples and, my favorite, apple slushies. They even have hard apple cider for the grown-ups.

Apple-picking is a fun tradition that I love doing with my family every fall. Some apples you can actually pick in mid-August. Last year I even got to start helping out in the barn. If you’re apple-picking at Woodside this fall, come in and say hi.

Woodside Orchards is at 729 Main Rd., Aquebogue, and 116 Manor Lane, Jamesport. Visit online at woodsideorchards.com

Amy Brown’s fourth-grade class, Cutchogue East Elementary School