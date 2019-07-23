TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

For us, there's no such thing as a bad apple

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Elizabeth Canty

By Eva Lam and Charlotte Webster Kidsday Reporters
Print

We would like to share our apple survey that we took. At lunch we interviewed our classmates and asked them what their favorite type of apple was. In total we interviewed 62 kids.  

Both of us were quite surprised about the results. The apple  with the highest number of votes was the Granny Smith apple, or green apple, which got 26 votes. But the second-place apple wasn't that far behind. The Red Delicious or red apple  got 17 votes, and the Golden Delicious or yellow apple placed third with 6 votes.

But since there are other apples, we also let kids vote "other," which got 5 votes. Other types of apples include Fuji, Gala, and McIntosh. But some might like all or none at all, so they were allowed to vote "all of them" or "none of them."

But all the apples are tasty in their own ways. This was just a fun activity to see which apple was the favorite among the fifth- and sixth-graders at our school.

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway

By Eva Lam and Charlotte Webster Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
140 Eileen Way, Ste 200, Syosset; 516-921-1004, momosclubhouse.com 42 indoor places to play on LI
The Adventure Falls Long Flume opened in 2001, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
As part of the Town of Oyster Bay's Billy Joel tribute band, more LI fun this week
18 historic LI places kids will love
Splish Splash in Calverton features 20 water slides 22 things for families to do on LI's East End
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search