We would like to share our apple survey that we took. At lunch we interviewed our classmates and asked them what their favorite type of apple was. In total we interviewed 62 kids.

Both of us were quite surprised about the results. The apple with the highest number of votes was the Granny Smith apple, or green apple, which got 26 votes. But the second-place apple wasn't that far behind. The Red Delicious or red apple got 17 votes, and the Golden Delicious or yellow apple placed third with 6 votes.

But since there are other apples, we also let kids vote "other," which got 5 votes. Other types of apples include Fuji, Gala, and McIntosh. But some might like all or none at all, so they were allowed to vote "all of them" or "none of them."

But all the apples are tasty in their own ways. This was just a fun activity to see which apple was the favorite among the fifth- and sixth-graders at our school.

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway