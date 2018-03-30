It’s that time of year again! Yep, you guessed it, it’s April Fools! Do you need to get someone back for what they did to you last year? Well, then, you’ve hit the jackpot!

One really fun idea is the brownies prank. And no, we’re not talking about the caky, chocolaty, treat. What you do is grab brown paper and cut out the letter E. Once you’ve made enough for the person you’re going to prank, you put them on a platter or in a brownie tray, with tin foil on top. Then, ask them if they want some brownies. Of course they will, and that’s when you show them your brown E’s and laugh at their surprised faces!

Our second idea is the exploding cake prank. Get a balloon, blow it up and put it in a pan. Then you frost it like a cake, so there is no hint of balloon underneath. Then ask your victim if they want to cut the cake. As they cut into it, the balloon will pop, sending frosting mess everywhere. You can sit back, relax and enjoy the explosion!

Another idea is the Mentos in ice prank. Put water in an ice tray and drop a Mentos in each one. When you have your next party, put soda in cups and cool it down with some of the rigged ice. The fun starts when the soda starts exploding in the cups!

Our final prank is the bug in a lamp prank. To execute it, you have to cut out a picture of a cockroach or other bug and tape it to the inside of the lamp. Then turn out the lights, except the lamp, and listen to the girls in the room shriek!

We hope you have a fun April Fools’ day filled with pranks, joy and fun. We have to tell you to be safe, and don’t forget to always be kind!

Brian Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Minnesauke Elementary School, East Setauket