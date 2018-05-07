TODAY'S PAPER
Try archery for a fun and different sport

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Maia Schnaider, East Northport

By David Bernstein Kidsday Reporter
Archery is an interesting sport that requires accuracy, skill and concentration. You must fire an arrow out of a bow into a target. The closer you get to the middle the more points you get.

I think archery is a fun and productive sport because it can strengthen your arm muscles and your accuracy. You can also do archery just for fun, or if you want to do something different.

I go to Queens Archery. It is an archery range with a shop, where you can purchase bows, arrows and other supplies you need. There are lanes to shoot, not separate stalls. There is also a separate lesson area, where the beginners learn how to shoot. They have awesome trainers who would be thrilled to show you the ropes of archery.

Queens Archery also has one-hour sessions for you to take your time and practice hitting the target. You can either rent or purchase the equipment. It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner, or if you’ve done it before, you’ll think archery is a bull’s-eye for you!

Visit at 170-20 39th Ave., Flushing, or learn more online at bigapplearchery.com

Jennifer Green and Renee Remi’s fourth-grade class, Saddle Rock Elementary School, Great Neck

