Arizona Iced Tea taste testing

Kidsday reporters, from left, Samuel Chan, Jason Chen, Justin Chen and Meher Walia found that the favorite Arizona Iced Tea flavor was lemon. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Samuel Chan, Jason Chen, Justin Chen and Meher Walia  Kidsday Reporters
Arizona Iced Tea asked us to do a taste test of five flavors, and we were happy to do it! We served 81 kids, and here is what we found out:

Lemon: 23

Green tea: 18

Mango: 14

Fruit punch: 14

Watermelon: 12

The good news is the iced teas are all decaffeinated and they are served in new Tetra boxes so they have a better chance of not breaking and also keeping the drinks fresh and tasty.

Lemon was the clear winner, while fruit punch and watermelon were the least favored. We all liked mango, but if kids had to choose they would go with lemon and green tea first! A few kids didn’t like green tea, and it came in second place.

