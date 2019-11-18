So thankful for my grandfather

Veteran’s Day was last Monday, but I am so grateful for what my grandfather did for our country. I am thankful for my grandfather, Nicholas Ginex, who’s a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was in the Army from 1957 to 1959.

He was drafted at age 23. He was proud to go, but was a little sad to be leaving his new wife, my grandmother. He first spent eight weeks in Colorado, then eight weeks in Arkansas. After that, he was sent to Germany.

When my grandfather was in the Army, he was a registered mail clerk. Also, he had his own Jeep in the Army. One fun fact he told me about was that Elvis Presley was in Germany at the same time he was! They never met, but everyone was talking about Elvis being there.

I am so proud of my grandfather and anyone that has ever served in our Armed Forces.

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset