TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

So thankful for my grandfather

Kidsday reporter Alex Ginex with his grandfather, Nicholas

Kidsday reporter Alex Ginex with his grandfather, Nicholas Ginex, an Army veteran. Credit: Pamela Ginex

By Alex Ginex Kidsday Reporter
Print

Veteran’s Day was last Monday, but I am so grateful for what my grandfather did for our country. I am thankful for my grandfather, Nicholas Ginex, who’s a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was in the Army from 1957 to 1959.

He was drafted at age 23. He was proud to go, but was a little sad to be leaving his new wife, my grandmother. He first spent eight weeks in Colorado, then eight weeks in Arkansas. After that, he was sent to Germany. 

When my grandfather was in the Army, he was a registered mail clerk. Also, he had his own Jeep in the Army. One fun fact he told me about was that Elvis Presley was in Germany at the same time he was! They never met, but everyone was talking about Elvis being there.

I am so proud of my grandfather and anyone that has ever served in our Armed Forces.

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset

By Alex Ginex Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Time to take a spin around Jones Beach See the Jones Beach holiday lights, more LI fun this week
Families travel via trolley (must be age two 21 ways to enjoy the holiday season on LI
140 Eileen Way, Ste 200, Syosset; 516-921-1004, momosclubhouse.com 42 indoor places to play on LI
A new movie about Fred Rogers' life -- LI 5-year-olds critique 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'
This 100-piece pinata includes Frozen Raven and Ice Sold out! Toys you'll be scrambling for this year
The Montauk Point Lighthouse's 6th annual lighting ceremony Montauk Lighthouse lights up
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search