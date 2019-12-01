Review: Learning to code with a robot named Artie 3000

The future is now! I spent a recent rainy afternoon learning how to code — and having fun — with Artie 3000: The Coding Robot by Educational Insights.

The setup was super easy. The website that you use to write the code was also easy to use. The robot comes with premade designs, shapes and games. You can write your own code and then watch Artie 3000 draw your creation on paper. I thought this toy was really cool!

You can find out more about this great robot by checking it out online: educationalinsights.com/artie

Tom Hughes Rising Stars, Garden City