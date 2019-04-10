Giving back for Mother's Day

I think it would be nice if we made Mother’s Day gifts for women in assisted living at Rosewood on the Sound in Bayville, or maybe another nursing home near you.

I think it is a good way to say Happy Mother’s Day to elderly women. I bet they would like the gifts very much and would think it’s very thoughtful of us. We can make gifts such as cards, drawings, paintings, bookmarks and poetry. You don't have to even bring a gift; you can just visit and read to them or have a conversation. They will love it.

We can make the elderly feel special and give them joy. I have done many service projects on my own, such as donating my birthday gifts to church and helping a school by collecting school supplies when it was destroyed by superstorm Sandy.

While the women are admiring the gifts, we can make them treats and sweets like brownies, cookies, cakes and ice cream. While they have a snack, we can interact with them. Our own moms will be like that one day, so it would be nice to know how to interact with our moms when they get older.

Do you have an elder-care facility near you? Maybe you can participate in this worthwhile project, too.

Christine Arthur’s fifth-grade class, Bayville Intermediate School