Asteroid Escape: A 3D puzzle challenge that is out of this world

Kidsday reporter Justin Alvarez tested Asteroid Escape, a

Kidsday reporter Justin Alvarez tested Asteroid Escape, a 3D sliding puzzle. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Justin Alvarez Kidsday Reporter
The Asteroid Escape (Smart Games) has 60 puzzle problems for a 3D sliding puzzle. It is for one player and you need to navigate your space ship through the asteroid field. The puzzles are leveled from beginner to expert.

I think the toy is awesome because it was a fun challenge and it really kept my brain busy and it was tough. I will use it over and over till I get to the expert level. It’s much harder than a Rubik’s Cube.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury

