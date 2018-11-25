The Asteroid Escape (Smart Games) has 60 puzzle problems for a 3D sliding puzzle. It is for one player and you need to navigate your space ship through the asteroid field. The puzzles are leveled from beginner to expert.

I think the toy is awesome because it was a fun challenge and it really kept my brain busy and it was tough. I will use it over and over till I get to the expert level. It’s much harder than a Rubik’s Cube.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury