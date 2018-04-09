TODAY'S PAPER
At Binn Animal Rescue, a chance for a better life

Kidsday reporter Neuville Brown pets a donkey at

Kidsday reporter Neuville Brown pets a donkey at Binn Animal Rescue in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Brown family

By Neuville Brown Kidsday Reporter
In Ridgefield, Connecticut, Moreton and Marisol Binn run Binn Animal Rescue, a reserve with animals that range from dogs to donkeys. It is Binn Animal Rescue & Sanctuary Charitable Foundation (binnanimalrescue.org). Most of the animals are rescue animals who would have died if they hadn’t found a home with the Binns.

It takes a lot to take care for them, so they have a staff that handles daily feedings and medication. One cat named Sunny recently lost her battle with cancer. This is one of the main goals for the Binns. That is to take care of sick and homeless animals. They try to give them the best life possible until they pass.

There is a poodle by the name of Dexter who suffers from seizures. However, he is still a very active dog who likes to run and play.

A horse named Ian used to be a show horse, and kids used to ride on him. In his time with the Binns, he was able to graze through the fields. Now, Ian continues to live a happy life with one of the Binns’ close friends.

Some of the bunnies have two-story tiny houses equipped with heating and lighting. There is also a long trail where you can find amazing rocks and minerals.

I had an amazing visit here, but when I was leaving, the animals were all heading to their houses. This meant that they even knew their own bedtime!

Jacklyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin

