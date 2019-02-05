The Athena Necklace Kit (Linkt Craft Kits) is an amazing new product that you can buy to make your own necklaces.

I had several opinions about this product, so let me share them with you. The kit was a pleasure to work with. It had a variety of colors to choose from. The toy was very well sealed up when I first opened it. The materials were very organized.

Even though the kit was easy to use, I do have some complaints. My fingers were very sore after using the toy. This is because you have to pull apart each ring using your fingers. My fingers kept getting caught inside of the small space.

I also thought that the instructions were kind of confusing. At first, I actually did something wrong because the instructions confused me. Once I figured it out, I enjoyed the product.

If you are interested in buying this kit, you can find it on Amazon for $20. I hope you enjoy.

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Tara Dungate and Veronica Weeks' fifth-grade class, Bretton Woods Elementary School, Hauppauge